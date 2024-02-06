ONEUS announce US dates for 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour

K-pop boyband ONEUS have announced the US leg of their 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour, featuring concerts in New York, California and more.

The newly announced US leg of ONEUS’ ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will kick off on March 16 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Over the course of the month, the boyband will play six more shows, in states such as Illinois, Kentucky, Florida and more.

The K-pop act’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ US tour will continue into April 2024, with ONEUS playing two shows in Texas, in the cities of Dallas and Houston. Thereafter, they’ll head to Phoenix, before wrapping up their tour with a show at The Witern in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

The US leg will come about three month’s after ONEUS’s Europe tour, which featured shows in the Netherlands Poland, Spain and more across Novembre 2023.

Pre-sale for the US concerts of ONEUS’ 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will be available from February 8 at 10am local time, while general sales will start on February 9 at 10am local time, both via Ticketmaster.

The dates for ONEUS’ 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour are:

NOVEMBER 2023

02: Tilburg, Netherlands, 013 (FINISHED)

04: Warsaw, Poland, Progresja (FINISHED)

07: Madrid, Spain, La Riviera (FINISHED)

10: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle (FINISHED)

12: Paris, France, Salle, Pleyel (FINISHED)

15: Copenhagen, Denmark, Amager Bio (FINISHED)

MARCH 2024

16: Seattle, Washington, Moore Theatre

18: Oakland, California, Paramount Theatre

22: Chicago, Illinois, Byline Barnk Argon Ballroom

24: New York, New York, The Theater at MSG

26: Washington, D.C., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

28: Louisville, Kentucky, The Louisville Palace

31: Orlando, Florida, Dr. Phillips Center

APRIL 2024

03: Dallas, Texas, Music Hall at Fair Park

05: Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center

08: Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona Financial Theatre

10: Los Angeles, California, The Wiltern

Advertisement

ONEUS’ 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will be in support of their 10th mini-album of the same name, which was released in September last year. The record dropped alongside a music video for lead single, ‘Baila Conmigo’.

In other touring news, 88rising has announced the ticketing information and line-up for Head in the Clouds New York 2024, featuring (G)I-DLE, BIBI, Joji and more.