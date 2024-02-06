ONEUS announce US dates for 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour

K-pop boyband ONEUS have announced the US leg of their 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour, featuring concerts in New York, California and more.
The newly announced US leg of ONEUS’ ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will kick off on March 16 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Over the course of the month, the boyband will play six more shows, in states such as Illinois, Kentucky, Florida and more.
The K-pop act’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ US tour will continue into April 2024, with ONEUS playing two shows in Texas, in the cities of Dallas and Houston. Thereafter, they’ll head to Phoenix, before wrapping up their tour with a show at The Witern in Los Angeles, California.
The US leg will come about three month’s after ONEUS’s Europe tour, which featured shows in the Netherlands Poland, Spain and more across Novembre 2023.
Pre-sale for the US concerts of ONEUS’ 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will be available from February 8 at 10am local time, while general sales will start on February 9 at 10am local time, both via Ticketmaster.
The dates for ONEUS’ 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour are:
NOVEMBER 2023
02: Tilburg, Netherlands, 013 (FINISHED)
04: Warsaw, Poland, Progresja (FINISHED)
07: Madrid, Spain, La Riviera (FINISHED)
10: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle (FINISHED)
12: Paris, France, Salle, Pleyel (FINISHED)
15: Copenhagen, Denmark, Amager Bio (FINISHED)
MARCH 2024
16: Seattle, Washington, Moore Theatre
18: Oakland, California, Paramount Theatre
22: Chicago, Illinois, Byline Barnk Argon Ballroom
24: New York, New York, The Theater at MSG
26: Washington, D.C., The Theater at MGM National Harbor
28: Louisville, Kentucky, The Louisville Palace
31: Orlando, Florida, Dr. Phillips Center
APRIL 2024
03: Dallas, Texas, Music Hall at Fair Park
05: Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center
08: Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona Financial Theatre
10: Los Angeles, California, The Wiltern
[#원어스]
ONEUS(원어스) 2ND WORLD TOUR
'La Dolce Vita' in USA#ONEUS #La_Dolce_Vita #2ndWorldTour pic.twitter.com/iMrbAvhV9Z
— ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) February 5, 2024
ONEUS’ 2023 to 2024 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will be in support of their 10th mini-album of the same name, which was released in September last year. The record dropped alongside a music video for lead single, ‘Baila Conmigo’.
In other touring news, 88rising has announced the ticketing information and line-up for Head in the Clouds New York 2024, featuring (G)I-DLE, BIBI, Joji and more.