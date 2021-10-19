ONEUS to release new mini-album ‘Blood Moon’ next month

ONEUS have revealed the title of their upcoming mini-album, due out next month.

At midnight KST on October 19, the boyband posted the first teaser for their forthcoming project ‘Blood Moon’. The photo features a modified version of the group’s logo on an orange gradient background, alongside a flight of stairs leading a mysterious painting.

The image’s accompanying tweet also notes that ‘Blood Moon’ is due out on November 9 at 6pm KST. More details about ‘Blood Moon’ are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Prior to their comeback, ONEUS will be holding the ‘ONEUS Theatre: Jeokwoldo (赤月圖)’ concert at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul, South Korea on November 6 and 7. Tickets for both shows are currently available for purchase through Interpark Tickets.

The forthcoming record will be their first since their May mini-album ‘Binary Code’. The boyband have also been releasing songs through their ‘ONEUS Theatre’ project, alongside music videos inspired by popular movies, including ‘Shut Up 받고 Crazy Hot!’, which paid homage to the Mad Max film series.

ONEUS made their debut in 2019 with their first mini-album, ‘Light Us’. The group were formed through the South Korean agency RBW Entertainment, which is also home to acts like MAMAMOO, PURPLE KISS and more.

Earlier this year, ONEUS main vocalist Seoho shared his cover of ‘Epiphany’, by BTS member Jin. The original version of ‘Epiphany’ released by Jin in 2018 as part of the group’s ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ compilation album.