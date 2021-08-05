Watch ONEUS’ ‘Mad Max’-inspired music video for ‘Shut Up 받고 Crazy Hot!’

K-pop boyband ONEUS have released the music video for their latest single ‘Shut Up 받고 Crazy Hot!’.

The track and its music video are part of a special project by the group called ‘ONEUS Theatre’, through which the group will be unveiling older unreleased songs, alongside music videos inspired by popular movies.

‘Shut Up 받고 Crazy Hot!’ and its accompanying visual are the first releases in the series, with the video treatment paying homage to the popular Mad Max film series. “We ain’t goin’ home until we see the break of dawn / Take a trip into a crazy new world with me / Shut up, get crazy hot!” the boyband sing on the track.

The ‘ONEUS Theatre’ project was first announced last month with a cryptic minute-long teaser. Back in 2019, the group had launches similarly titled ‘ONEUS Theatre’ project where they homage to the Kingsman movies.

ONEUS last returned with a domestic release in May with their fifth EP ‘Binary Code’, the follow up to their 2020 single ‘Bbusyeo’. The title track for ‘Binary Code’ was ‘Black Mirror’, which was co-written by frequent MAMAMOO collaborators Kim Do-hoon and Lee Sang-ho, along with ONEUS member Ravn.

The group made their debut in 2019 with their first mini-album ‘Light Us’. The group was formed under K-pop entertainment agency RBW Entertainment, which is also home to acts such as MAMAMOO, PURPLE KISS and more.

Earlier this year, ONEUS main vocalist Seoho shared his cover of ‘Epiphany’, by BTS member Jin. The original version of ‘Epiphany’ released by Jin in 2018 as part of the group’s ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ compilation album.