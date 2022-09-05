ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’

K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’.

In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.

“I can’t get it back, no more, no more / I can’t get you off my mind, my, my, my, my mind / Off my mind, my, my, my mind / A flavour just like you,” they sing in the final chorus of the new tropical house track.

In addition to ‘Same Scent’, the boyband’s ‘Malus’ mini-album comprises an intro track and five B-sides, the last of which is an English-language version of the lead single. Other songs include ‘Stupid Love’, ‘Gravitation’, ‘Mermaid’ and ‘Full Moon’, over half of which were co-written by rappers Ravn and Leedo. Vocalist Seoho also wrote lyrics for ‘Gravitation’.

The new record marks ONEUS’s second comeback of 2022, following their May mini-album ‘Trickster’, led by the title track ‘Bring It On’.

Last month, the boyband performed at HallyuPopFest Sydney, following an appearance at the festival’s first-ever London event in July. During an interview with NME at HallyuPopFest Sydney, the boyband discussed their penchant for incorporating traditional Korean instruments and culture into both their songs and videos.

“We began with a desire to show the things inherent in us that are beautiful,” said vocalist Keonhee. “Then, as people began to feel something of Korea’s beauty through us, it did lead to a sense of responsibility and pride.”