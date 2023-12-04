ONF announce 2024 ‘Be Here Now in Canada’ tour

K-pop boyband ONF have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Be Here Now in Canada’ tour.

Today (December 4), tour organiser J&B Entertainment announced the dates for ONF’s upcoming 2024 ‘Be Here Now in Canada’ tour. The K-pop boyband will play three shows in the North American country, with concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal from February to March 2024.

The ticketing and venue details for the group’s upcoming 2024 Canada tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates and information.

Here are the dates for ONF’s 2024 ‘Be Here Now in Canada’ tour:

FEBRUARY 2024

27 – Vancouver, British Columbia.

MARCH 2024

01 – Toronto, Ontario

03 – Montreal, Quebec

ONF LIVE IN CANADA 🇨🇦

[Be Here Now in Canada]

🎉 Get excited, K-pop enthusiasts! ONF is bringing their electrifying energy to Canada with their highly-anticipated tour!

— J&B ENTERTAINMENT (@JNBCANADA) December 4, 2023

ONF’s newly announced 2024 ‘Be Here Now in Canada’ tour comes shortly after the boyband made their long-awaited comeback in October with the mini-album, ‘Love Effect’,

The project was the group’s first release since all six members of the boyband were discharged from the military in June 30. It also followed their second studio album, ‘Storage of ONF’, which was released in August 2022 while the group were still in the military.

In other K-pop news, K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will be releasing their second studio album in January 2024. The upcoming record will arrive about eight months after their sixth mini-album ‘I Feel’, which featured the hit song ‘Queencard’.

Meanwhile, BTS‘ Jungkook has teamed up with Usher on a new remix of his latest single ‘Standing Next to You’. The orginal version of the song dropped in November as the third single from Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘Golden’.