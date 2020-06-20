A survey by the Music Venue Trust has revealed that the majority of music fans do not currently feel confident to return to live gigs.

The survey was launched last week as a continuation of the organisation’s ‘Save Our Venues’ campaign, which has been running since April, and saw 28,640 respondents.

The results show that while 89 per cent of respondents said they were eager to return to gigs, only 36 per cent of them think it would currently be safe to attend a show.

Advertisement

The MVT’s campaign has already helped temporarily save 140 music venues from the threat of closure, and efforts to preserve the UK’s live music industry at this grassroots level are continuing.

Along with the survey results, which were published in The Guardian this morning (June 20), the MVT have called on an additional £50m of support form the government to see venues past June. Venues are expected to be allowed to reopen with restrictions next month

About half of the respondents to the survey said they would visit venues fewer times than usual or not at all in July, but that figure drops to 16 per cent when applied to shows in October.

MVT chief’s executive, Mark Davyd, told The Guardian: “The government needs to read their own guidelines and realise the live music experience cannot be put forward in any form that makes sense for audiences, venues and artists, and they need to act to protect it at this point.”

He continued: “You can’t do live music when you’ve got this level of social distancing. Singing, dancing, standing close to somebody and being in an enclosed space are classed as high-risk activities – and I’ve just described the live music experience.”

An MVT survey of its members saying that only 13% of venues think they can impose two-metre social distancing rules, while 96% of venues would consider opening with reduced capacity “financially ruinous.”

Advertisement

Davyd added: “We can do the sensible thing and accept that the scientific advice is that we shouldn’t be open and we can act accordingly: put in a financial package to keep venues closed and protected.”

Meanwhile, live music will be returning to the UK this summer in the form of drive-in gigs. Kaiser Chiefs, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal and more are on board for the outdoor shows.