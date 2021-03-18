OnlyFans launches prize fund for emerging artists

OnlyFans has launched a new creative prize fund to help emerging artists.

The online subscription service, which has become synonymous with explicit content, allows independent creators to produce content hidden behind a paywall.

Expanding away from the NSFW content it’s best known for in order to encourage more independent musicians to use its website, OnlyFans has now opened applications for a new creative fund, focused on boosting the creative industries.

The fund will give a £20,000 grant to four individual artists, who will be selected by a voting panel, featuring OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely and UK rapper Stefflon Don. Other judges include actor Suki Waterhouse and designer Henry Holland.

The idea behind the prize fund is to promote the platform as being suitable for SFW content through tutorials, music video previews and Q&A content with artists. Open to musicians in the UK, applicants need to upload a 90-second video of themselves, explaining who they are and performing one of their songs.

“Music is an industry you have to work incredibly hard at anyway and with live gigs off the table it’s been tougher than ever,” Stefflon Don said speaking to The Independent. “My hope is this gives musicians inspiration or a channel to earn a wage, and for the winners who will get the grant, I’m excited to see their possibilities in the industry and see the entries.”

Artists interested in applying can do so here, with entries closing at midday on April 12.

In January, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe became the latest musicians to create a profile on OnlyFans.

Following in the footsteps of fellow musicians Cardi B (who charges $4.99 a month) and Tyga ($20 a month), Khaled and Joe have teamed up for a joint OnlyFans profile, charging $20 a month for “exclusive motivational and inspiration content”.

Meanwhile, Stefflon Don has joined forces with Saweetie and Doja Cat for a remix of ‘Best Friend’.