Poland’s Open’er Festival rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Open’er Festival has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The music event, which takes place annually in Poland was due to take place from July 1 to July 4, 2020, but will now take place on June 30 – July 3, 2021.

The festival organisers said: “We are very sorry to inform you that due to the ongoing global epidemic crisis, for the safety of attendees and everyone working at the festival, as well as in the face of administrative decisions of the authorities, this year’s edition of Open’er Festival powered by Orange will not take place.”

Advertisement

This will be the first time Open’er will not hold an event since 2002.

The organisers added: “We will be back soon. And it will be a spectacular comeback!”

They join a long list of concerts and music festivals that have been impacted by the global crisis.

Earlier this year, The Cure joined an increasingly impressive bill for the Polish festival, which included previously announced headliners Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots and Taylor Swift.

It comes after The Cure scooped the award for Best Festival Headliner as supported by CanO Water at the NME Awards 2020 in February.

Advertisement

In the wake of the cancellation of SXSW and postponement of Coachella, an increasing number of artists are exercising caution to contain the pandemic by cancelling or delaying gigs.

You can view a full list here.