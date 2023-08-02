Oprah Winfrey calls Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour “the most extraordinary show I’ve ever seen”

Oprah Winfrey has praised Beyoncé‘s acclaimed ‘Renaissance’ tour, describing it as “the most extraordinary show” she has seen.

The legendary host took to Instagram yesterday (August 1) to share a review of the July 29 stop of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. In the video, Oprah said: “I have never in my life experienced anything like that. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t scream, I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent, that kind of synergy, what it takes to do that, that kind of expression, that kind of anointing.”

Oprah continued: “I mean that is a thing that’s coming straight from a source that creates the planet. That is like the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen. The most extraordinary show I’ve ever seen.”

Watch the clip below.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour is in support of her 2022 album, ‘Renaissance’. That album scored a four-star review from NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams, who wrote: “There is little Beyoncé has to prove to anyone 25 years down the line, but the start of this “three act project” proves that she’s still able to push herself and delve into new sonics, styles and ethos. On ‘Renaissance’, she’s added another remarkable record to her repertoire, this time one to continue leading the charge to bring Black culture back to the forefront of house and dance scenes. ‘Renaissance’ does precisely what it says on the tin; the revival of Black classics, and she makes sure a lot of love goes into that.”

In a four-star review of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ show in London, NME shared: “It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show; nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new.”

You can view the remaining tour dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Beyoncé 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour:

AUGUST

03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field

05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field

09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium

16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente

24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium

SEPTEMBER

02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium

11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium

21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium

23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome