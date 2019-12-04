Oprah Winfrey is set to tackle the issue of sexual assault in the music industry with an upcoming documentary.

Coming from the Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the Apple TV+ project is due to arrive next year with Winfrey on board as producer.

The as-yet-untitled film will focus on “a brilliant former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault by a notable figure in the music industry.”

The release promises to deliver “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality”, while examining “the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large”.

Dick and Ziering previously worked on two films tackling sexual abuse – 2012’s The Invisible War and 2015’s The Hunting Ground.

Winfrey has been vocal on her support for the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in recent years. In January 2018, the talkshow icon won the lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes. During her acceptance speech, she spoke about the issues faced by women in society.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men," she told the audience. "But their time is up. Their time is up." She added: "I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again." A release date for Oprah Winfrey's new documentary has not yet been revealed.