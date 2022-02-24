Orbital and Happy Mondays announced for Kaleidoscope Festival 2022

Orbital and Happy Mondays are among the leading names on the line-up for Kaleidoscope Festival 2022.

The one-day event, which takes place in the grounds of Alexandra Palace in north London, is set to return on July 23 following its sold-out festival in 2021.

As well as Orbital and Happy Mondays, the likes of Charlotte Church’s ‘Late Night Pop Dungeon’, The Magic Numbers, House Gospel Choir, Crazy P, Craig Charles‘ ‘Funk & Soul Show’, DJ Yoda, The Cuban Brothers, Zero 7 (DJ set) and PBR Streetgang will all perform at Kaleidoscope Festival 2022.

More acts are set to be announced by the event in the coming weeks and months, but you can see the line-up so far below.

Tickets for Kaleidoscope Festival 2022 are on sale now from here.

In a statement, Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope Director, said: “Kaleidoscope truly is a labour of love for us here at Ally Pally and we can’t wait to welcome everyone up to the Palace for this year’s festival.

“The festival site is arguably one of the most beautiful anywhere, offering a chance to roam around our beautiful park and iconic Palace, with stunning views across the whole of London spreading out like a blanket behind the main stage. With an epic line-up, there can’t be many better places to dance away a hot, balmy, Saturday in July.

“As an independent festival, run by a charity, the last few years have been a huge challenge. We worked non-stop to host Kaleidoscope 2021 safely amid the backdrop of government’s pandemic restrictions. And now, like much of the industry, we’ve had to get creative to get a stellar set-up sorted in 2022.

“Against all the odds, we’re now heading towards one of the busiest summers in the 150 years of Alexandra Palace, and we want you all to be part of it.”

Happy Mondays are set to embark on a UK tour through October and November, while they are also set to headline Bigfoot Festival in June.