Orbital announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Orbital have announced details of their 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

The band, which consists of Kent brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll, will tour their 1991 self-titled debut (also known as the ‘Green Album’). The track ‘Belfast’ from the record appeared in the soundtrack to the seminal Cool Cymru film Human Traffic (1999). You can get tickets for the tour here and see all tour dates below.

Previously, Orbital toured the UK and Ireland in 2023 for their most recent album. ‘Optical Delusions‘ is the duo’s tenth studio album, and featured a collaboration with Sleaford Mods on ‘Dirty Rat’.

“This track is a giant capital letter,” explained Paul. “Like in the Book of Kells, where the very first letter always gets the big treatment from the monk when he’s doing his illustrated borders. It’s got that old school dance music vibe with bits of Cabaret Voltaire in there, even bits of The Shamen. It’s a little bit punk rock, nice and loud. A really refreshing, ‘wake up’ kind of track. And Jason is just brilliant!”

“I guess it’s about telling people to take responsibility for their own actions,” added Phil. “You know, all these politicians don’t come from out of nowhere. Somebody keeps voting them in. So who might that be…?”

“The ongoing culture of non-thought mostly exists because of a lack of education into critical thought,” said Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods. “How do you mobilise a people firmly imprisoned by a concrete system?”

Orbital’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

April:

24 – EXETER Exeter University Great Hall

25 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall Southampton

26 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

27 – LONDON Troxy

28 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

May:

02 – BRISTOL Bristol Beacon

03 – GLASGOW Barrowland

04 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

05 – DUBLIN Vicar Street