Orbital announce new anniversary album ‘30 Something’

Orbital have announced details of their new album ‘30 Something’ – you can listen to a new mix of ‘Where Is It Going?’, which posthumously features the late Stephen Hawking, below.

The new record, which is set for release on July 15 via London Recordings, is being billed as “a musical celebration of the pioneering career of the hugely influential electronic music duo comprised of brothers Paul and Phil Hartnoll”.

Featuring a host of reworks, remakes, remixes and re-imaginings of “landmark Orbital tracks based on the duo’s unrivalled live show”, ‘30 Something’ will be released this summer to celebrate the duo’s recent 30th anniversary.

Such Orbital tracks as ‘Chime’, ‘Satan’, ‘The Box’, ‘Impact’ and ‘Halcyon’ will feature on ‘30 Something’, as well as guest mixes from the likes of Joris Voorn, Jon Hopkins, Dusky, Jon Tejada, Yotto and David Holmes.

“What’s been amazing for me is looking at our past and thinking of all the people who’ve come to see us, they are absolutely brilliant, warm and create such an amazing vibe,” Phil Hartnoll said in a statement. “They are now bringing their kids to our gigs, they love it.”

His brother Paul added: “Now we’re diving into our past and reminding ourselves, blimey, we really did that. And it’s still got something to say.”

‘30 Something’ has been previewed today (April 20) with a new mix of ‘Where Is It Going?’, which features the late Stephen Hawking and was first premiered during the 2012 London Paralympics Opening Ceremony.

“This is our special Paralympic version of ‘Where Is It Going?’, featuring the fantastic Stephen Hawking,” Orbital said in a statement about the track. “He’s tackling the big question of the unification of physics and the understanding of a theory of everything.

“We’re not there yet, we can’t even find a unification socially as a species but hopefully one day we will find out where we are going…”

Orbital’s ‘30 Something’ will be released on double CD, quadruple LP boxset and digital formats, and can be pre-ordered here. You can see the tracklist for the quadruple vinyl box set of the record below.

A1. ‘Smiley’

A2. ‘Satan’ (30 Something Years Later Mix)

B1. ‘Where Is It Going’ (feat. Stephen Hawking)

B2. ‘Impact’ (30 Years Later And The Earth Is Still Burning Mix)

C1. ‘Chime’ (30 Something Years Later Mix)

C2. ‘Halcyon’ (30 Something Years Later Mix)

D1. ‘The Box’ (30 Something Years Later Mix)

D2. ‘Belfast’ (30 Something Years Later Mix)

E1. ‘The Girl with the Sun in Her Head’ (Floex Remix)

E2. ‘Belfast’ (David Holmes Remix)

F1. ‘Halcyon & On’ (Jon Hopkins Remix)

F2. ‘Chime’ (Eli Brown Remix)

G1. ‘Impact’ (John Tejada Remix)

G2. ‘Are We Here?’ (Dusky Remix)

H1. ‘Belfast’ (ANNA Techno Remix)

H2. ‘The Box’ (Joris Voorn Remix)

H3. ‘Are We Here?’ (Shanti Celeste Remix)

Orbital will play at a number of festivals in the UK and Ireland this summer, including London’s Kaleidoscope Festival (tickets are available here) – you can see their upcoming tour dates below.

June

12 – Beyond The Pale Festival, Wicklow, Ireland

18 – Another Day Festival, Live At The Marquee, Cork, Ireland

July

12 – Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival, Stirling

23 – Kaleidoscope Festival, Alexandra Palace, London

August

19 – Stowaway Festival, Stowe, Bucks

27 – Moovin Festival, Stockport

28 – Solfest, Cumbria