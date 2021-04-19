Organisers of surprise AJ Tracey gig face £10,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 rules

Organisers of an impromptu AJ Tracey gig have been fined £10,000 after thousands of fans flocked to a park in Manchester to see the rapper.

The ‘Ladbroke Grove’ star said he hadn’t expected that so many people would turn out to see him at Platt Fields Park yesterday (April 18).

Greater Manchester police have now confirmed a £10,000 fixed penalty notice has been issued to the organiser for breaching coronavirus legislation, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement

They said: “Officers attended and attempted to engage with individuals and ensure the safety of those present. People have now dispersed and the organiser of this gathering has been issued with a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice.

“GMP would like remind the public of the importance of adhering to the lockdown regulations in order to keep our community safe and protected.”

The organiser of a gig which saw hundreds of people turn out to Platt Fields Park in Manchester yesterday has been fined £10,000. Rapper AJ Tracey said he "didn't expect that many people to turn up". More here 👉https://t.co/hsDRo3GK2x pic.twitter.com/SL4RNt1zIL — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) April 19, 2021

Videos and photos posted on social media showed hundreds of fans congregating in the park as they awaited the rapper’s arrival.

AJ Tracey wrote on Twitter beforehand: “Next stop manny! Come link me Platt Fields Car Park 4pm.”

He was later forced to call off a follow-up stop-off in Bristol, writing on Twitter: “I’ll be back when it’s safe to do so, sorry guys.”

Advertisement

It’s thought that the stop-offs came in support of his second album ‘Flu Game‘, which was released on Friday (April 16).

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory – just like Michael Jordan’s infamous match.”