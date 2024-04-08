Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans claims he was the band’s “best” singer

Dave Evans, the original lead singer for AC/DC has claimed that he was the legendary rock band’s “best” singer.

The former frontman was one of the founding members of the iconic Australian rock band in 1973 alongside Malcolm and Angus Young, drummer Colin Burgess and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.

Evans provided lead vocals on AC/DC’s first official single ‘Can I Sit Next To You, Girl’ and it’s B-side ‘Rocking in the Parlour’. In 1974, Evans was replaced by Bon Scott. Scott was a part of the outfit until his untimely death in 1980. The late singer was then replaced by Brian Johnson, who has fronted the band ever since.

In a new interview with José Luis Mata Sanchez on YouTube, Evans revealed who the best AC/DC singer was, saying: “Well, first, Dave Evans is the best, of course. That’s me, okay? Of course. And most of my fans will tell you exactly that, too,” and added that his fans called him “maestro.”

He also explained that the comparison between Scott and Johnson shouldn’t happen as the two singers have such different vocal styles. “If you’re an AC/DC fan, you must embrace the whole band, because first of all, there was the five founding members, and I’m one of ’em,” he said. “And if you’re biased against one or the other, then you’re not really an AC/DC fan. If you’re a Bon Scott AC/DC fan or a Brian Johnson AC/DC fan, you’re a fan of part of the band.”

In other news, AC/DC are set to embark on an upcoming 2024 European tour, with The Pretty Reckless serving as opening support.

The tour dates with AC/DC are set to kick off in Germany on May 17, and will see them play numerous shows across Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland, before heading to the UK. Visit here for more information and any remaining tickets.