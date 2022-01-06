The daughter of Rayna Foss, the original bassist of the nu metal band Coal Chamber, has clarified reports that her mother has gone missing.

Back in September local Fox TV affiliate WVUE reported (citing the New Orleans Police Department) that the 51-year-old musician had gone missing, having last been seen in New Orleans at a group home she was living in.

The post, which claimed that Foss “was last seen by a group home manager on Sept. 7”, only came to light in the media this week.

Kayla Rose, the daughter of Foss and her ex-husband, Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, has now clarified the situation about her mother in a statement on Instagram.

“Let me set the record straight,” she wrote. “I’ve seen all of the posts regarding that my mother Rayna has been missing since September. I have no idea where these stories are coming from. I spoke to my mother as recently as yesterday, and we have never lost contact.

“My grandparents have also been in contact with my mother, and we all know exactly where she is. I have a message in to the New Orleans Police Department advising them of this and am waiting for them to respond.”

Rose added: “I’ve also seen other stories about [Coal Chamber frontman] Dez [Fafara] — my mother’s old singer — and a feud with my father Morgan. These are also false. My dad and Dez are friends and have been for a long time.

“I’m confused where all of this started from, but it can stop now. Hopefully there won’t be a next time, but maybe someone can check before running these stories that end up disrupting my entire family in the future.”

Foss was a member of Coal Chamber from 1994 until 2002, appearing on the group’s first three albums ‘Coal Chamber’ (1997), ‘Chamber Music’ (1999) and ‘Dark Days’ (2002).

Bassist Nadja Peulen, who filled in for Foss during her pregnancy between 1999 and 2000, replaced her for good after the release of ‘Dark Days’.

When Coal Chamber reformed in 2011, Foss was not invited back. Fafara said of the shows at the time: “These reunion shows are for the fans that want to see us again as well as all the people that never got to see Coal Chamber. It is and always will be a very special part of my life, so these few shows are for those people and for us.”

Coal Chamber disbanded once again in 2016.