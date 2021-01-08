Original Dead Kennedys singer calls out band’s praising of Mitt Romey and Lindsey Graham

Original Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra has called out the band for sharing their support for Republicans Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham.

The official Dead Kennedys Twitter account shared a post praising the pair for “trying to do the right thing” amid shocking scenes at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (January 6) when a mob of Donald Trump supporters managed to force their way into the building while US lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

“Thank you @SenatorRomney,” the band wrote on Twitter, adding that “Mitt cares about the the USA.”

Another post added: “Today @LindseyGraham is trying to do the right thing !! Enough is enough !”

Today @LindseyGrahamSC is trying to do the right thing !! Enough is enough ! pic.twitter.com/abIv7h7Dmg — Dead Kennedys (@DeadKennedys) January 7, 2021

In response, Biafra tweeted (via his record label Alternative Tentacles): “As if today couldn’t get any weirder, look who posted this!! How dumb and clueless can you get??

“Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK’s are a political band, just, “a social satire band”?? Ea$t Bay Ray?? It sure as hell wasn’t me…”

Yesterday (January 7), Donald Trump finally admitted defeat in November’s US presidential election, claiming that there will now be “a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” before Joe Biden becomes US President at his inauguration on January 20.

In the wake of yesterday’s disorder, Biden condemned the rioters as “domestic terrorists” in a speech while a growing number of Democrats have called for Trump to be removed from office before January 20 for “his incitement of insurrection”. Articles of impeachment have already been drawn up by some lawmakers.

Under pressure to publicly condemn Wednesday’s violent events after previously describing the rioters as “very special”, Trump returned to Twitter following his 12-hour suspension from the platform with a video message where he acknowledged his defeat.