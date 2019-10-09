Courtney Love teases Hole reunion with rehearsal session in LA

It's on

Courtney Love has teased a Hole reunion after posting a since-deleted photo of her with original Hole members Patty Schemel, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Eric Erlandson in the studio.

Love posted the pic on Instagram on Monday (October 7) and captioned the post, “Whose rusty af? Ladies !!!” and included the hashtags “#hole #rehearsal # tonight #hollywood,” suggesting that the session took place in Los Angeles.

Answering questions on Instagram, Love wrote: “Ah! We r so rusty. Just finding our way through songs n songs we like n riffs seeing what’s what! It’s cool. Af nice to be together.” When asked about any upcoming Hole concerts, Love replied with two black heart emojis, reports Blabbermouth.

It comes after Love said the band were “definitely talking” about reuniting earlier this year.

Speaking to the Guardian to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Live Through This’, Hole said of reforming and touring the record at the time: “We are definitely talking about it. There’s nothing wrong with honouring your past; I’ve just kind of discovered that. If you don’t, people will rewrite history and you will become an inconvenient woman.”

The band haven’t played a proper show with the classic line-up of Love, drummer Schemel, guitarist Erlandson, and bassist Auf Der Maur since 1998. However, the four-piece did get together to play a two-song set at an afterparty celebrating a documentary on Schemel in 2012.

Hole’s classic line-up released their last album, ‘Celebrity Skin’, in 1998. Love later released an album titled ‘Nobody’s Daughter’ under the moniker in 2010, with her as the only original member to be featured on the record.