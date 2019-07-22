The original score for ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is arriving next month

The sister release to the recent soundtrack will feature Arca, Colin Stetson and more

Back in October of 2018, the soundtrack for ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ was released, featuring music from the likes of D’Angelo, Arca and Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore.

Now, a new release has been announced. ‘The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score’ is a companion album to the soundtrack, and features the likes of Arca and saxophonist Colin Stetson, alongside previously unreleased music from lead composer Woody Jackson.

The new album is out August 9 via Lakeshore Records, and is being previewed by three singles, which you can hear below.

Speaking of the new score in a press release, Jackson says: “Writing the score for “Red Dead Redemption 2” was an incredibly ambitious project and I couldn’t be prouder of the results.

“We were creating a living soundscape for a wildly diverse cross section of 19th century America. After all these years working with so many talented people, I can’t wait to share these songs beyond the world of the game.”

Speaking of Red Dead Redemption 2 upon release, NME‘s Mark Beaumont asked ‘Is ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ the first Rockstar game worth giving up on?’, saying: “Having the hero of RDR as a bit-player in RDR2 is a masterstroke. I’ve spent dozens of hours with John Marston in what feels like a previous life. We took on the Williamson gang together, raided Mexican army outposts and comprehensively fleeced the hombres of Nuevo Paraiso at Texas Hold ‘Em.

“I’m inherently invested in his story and that, plus the knowledge that I’ve never yet been disappointed by the inventive twists of a Rockstar game’s latter stretches, is what drives me on through the plodding mid-section of RDR2.”