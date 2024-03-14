Original Slipknot frontman Anders Colsefni shares new version of ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ – dedicated to “eternal brothers” Joey Jordison and Paul Gray

The original Slipknot frontman Anders Colsefni has shared his new version of ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ – take a listen to it below.

Colsefni has updated the band’s 1996 demo tape in collaboration with KAOSIS, a New Zealand band who initially toured with the former frontman in October 2023. On that tour, it was announced Colsefni would perform the entirety of ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat’ with current frontman Corey Taylor‘s blessing. Shortly afterwards, KAOSIS recorded, mixed, and produced the revised version in their home country, whilst Colsefni recorded his vocals back in Iowa.

The record is dedicated to late Slipknot members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray. Founding bassist Gray died aged 38 in 2010, whilst founding drummer Jordison passed away aged 46 in 2021. No cause of death was given in either case.

In a statement to Blabbermouth, Anders said of the record: “This record is dedicated to Joey [Jordison] and Paul [Gray], my eternal brothers. This project completes their legacy for the original Crowz. This important part of their heritage can now be heard by the Maggot generation of the ‘KNOT family. I miss them both deeply every day and I hope that this tribute to them honors their memory and our ever-lasting friendship. Long live the ‘KNOT.”

Take a listen to the new ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ below:

Colsefni’s band Painface and KAOSIS have since toured again at a show on January 27th this year. It was the first gig Painface played since 2015.

He also addressed the long-running feud with rivals Mushroomhead, whose frontman Waylon Reavis he performed with on the same October tour. Colsefni said of their members both coincidentally wearing pig masks: “Waylon and I have determined that it must have been just we were all influenced by the same shit being we were all in farmlands.” Mushroomhead’s founding drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton has since said that he regretted the Slipknot feud in 2020.

In August last year, NME spoke to Taylor, and discussed Slipknot’s long-lost experimental album ‘Look Outside Your Window’: “I was talking to Clown [percussionist and band leader Shawn Crahan] about it the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!’,” Taylor said. “I was like, ‘Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ He says, ‘Fuck, Taylor – you just got too much shit!’

“It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!”

NME also spoke to founding member Clown in December 2023 about the 25th anniversary of their self-titled 1999 debut album, where he opened up about the deaths of Jordison and Gray: “25 years is swirling in our brain now,” Clown told NME.

“There’s so much audio and footage from that time, so we’re reminiscing about our culture and the people that felt it. I’m harnessing the energy of [late members] Paul [Gray] and Joey [Jordison]. They weigh heavy on my heart at the moment and there are so many things happening in my mind about yesteryear. I remember it like it was yesterday.”