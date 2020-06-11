Original Stooges lineup’s final concert to be released on live LP

A live recording of the last concert performed by The Stooges’ original lineup will be released on August 7. The release celebrates the 50th anniversary of the concert, which took place on August 8, 1970.

The record, entitled ‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8th 1970’, will be released via Third Man Records. The label, founded by Jack White of The White Stripes, claim to have found the recording “buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse”. The album was restored by Vance Powell, best known for his work with The White Stripes and Chris Stapleton.

The Stooges’ performance of ‘T.V. Eye’ from the concert has already been shared. Listen to it below:

The band performed their 1970 album, ‘Fun House’, in full at the concert. The recording features The Stooges’ foundation members; Iggy Pop on vocals, guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton and bassist Dave Alexander. Alexander was allegedly fired after the gig for turning up too drunk to play.

However, the release of the live album questions the popular theory that Alexander arrived inebriated before performing. Third Man Records claim that Alexander does in fact feature on the record, and “manages to hold his own” during the performance.

“Not only is this the last ever performance of the original godhead Stooges lineup, but it is the ONLY known soundboard recording of said lineup,” Third Man Records said in a statement.

The album is available for pre-order now on both CD and vinyl. Two limited-edition coloured vinyl variants, a purple and a cream-coloured press, will also be available.