The band's original line-up might soon be back

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy, the trio who comprised the original line-up of Sugababes, have once again hinted that they’re returning under that name.

The trio, who departed the girl group in 2001, 2005 and 2009 respectively, all of whom were replaced, have in the past recorded as Mutya Keisha Siobhan, often shortened to MKS.

However earlier this year they reportedly reclaimed the Sugababes name, and recorded a version of Sweet Female Attitude’s 2000 song ‘Flowers’ with DJ Spoony which saw them credited as ‘Sugababes’ for the first time since 2001.

Today (November 18), the trio dropped another hint that they’ll be continuing under the name after their official Facebook page name was changed from ‘Mutya Keisha Siobhan’ to ‘Sugababes’

The singers first reunited as MKS in 2013 and released the single ‘Flatline’, produced by Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange.

The track failed to break the UK Top 40, however, while their planned album – to be released after a reported £1 million deal with Polydor – never materialised.

After performing their DJ Spoony collaboration on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month, the trio said they were planning something for the 20th anniversary of their first and only album together, 2000’s ‘One Touch’.

“We’re actually working on music and we plan to put something special together for our fans,” Buchanan said. Asked what the plans involved, Buena only replied: “We’re gonna be working on something”.