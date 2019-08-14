Original Woodstock site to host 50th anniversary celebration this weekend

But organisers are limiting access to the site to reduce traffic and overcrowding

The site where Woodstock was held will host a series of events to celebrate the iconic festival’s 50th anniversary this weekend (August 16-18).

The 1969 festival was held on a dairy farm in Bethel, upstate New York, which is now maintained by the Bethel Woods Centre for the Arts.

The celebrations will include performances by the likes of Ringo Starr, John Fogerty, Carlos Santana, and Arlo Guthrie, and a screening of the documentary Woodstock. However, only those with tickets for the evening events are being encouraged to visit the site this weekend as organisers try to avoid similar scenes to those that occurred 50 years ago.

Travel passes will be needed to drive to the site between Thursday (August 15) and Sunday (18), and only those with tickets for the official events will be able to acquire one. Darlene Fedun, chief executive of Bethel Woods explained: “We’re trying to encourage people that are not interested in the concert-side of things, and just want to come and sort of breathe the air and feel the vibes … to come on other weekends.”

Music fans interested in visiting Woodstock without tickets or travel passes will still be able to do over the anniversary weekend, however their time at the location will be limited. A free shuttle bus service will take passengers to the site where they will have a maximum of 30 minutes to spend there before they are required to leave.

Local officials have estimated up to 100,000 people will visit the site this weekend according to Stereogum.

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang had planned to hold a big 50th anniversary edition of the festival, however tickets for the event never went on sale and a series of incidents led to it being cancelled. Jay-Z, The Killers, Halsey, Santana, Dead & Company, Miley Cyrus, and more were all booked to perform at the festival.