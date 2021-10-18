Orla Gartland appeals for the return of her stolen gear following London show

Irish singer-songwriter Orla Gartland has shared a post appealing for the return of her stolen gear, after her tour van was broken into over the weekend.

Gartland played London’s Electric Ballroom on October 15, as one of the final shows on the UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Woman On The Internet’ album tour. She alleges multiple items of musical equipment and stage wear were stolen from the van the following day, whilst parked in Wembley.

The post reads: “Here it is lads, the post no one wants to make: yesterday our tour van was broken into in the carpark of the Travelodge Wembley and some of our gear taken.

“Some of it may end up discarded but we’re certain some will end up on sale – please keep an eye out in shops & online and contact my manager claire@orlagartland.com with any info”.

Gartland continues: “it seems that whoever broke into the van was disturbed and didn’t get a chance to help themselves to everything there – this could have been much worse. no one is hurt and everyone in our beautiful tour crew has been supporting one another so much since all of this kicked off.”

A selection of Fender guitars, keyboards, drums, pedalboards, stage clothes and a Sony A6600 camera are amongst the missing items listed. Gartland has also shared a series of photos of each item, which can be viewed in this Twitter thread or under the ‘Stolen’ highlight on her Instagram.

Orla Gartland released her debut full-length, ‘Woman On The Internet’, back in August, after almost a decade in the public eye as a YouTuber. NME writer Sophie Williams awarded the release three stars, saying: “These clear, plucky songs may not be terribly adventurous for the most part, but they do feel like the ambitious work of an artist broadening their scope.”