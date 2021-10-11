Orlando Weeks announces run of intimate UK tour dates

Orlando Weeks has announced a run of intimate UK tour dates for next month – see full details of the gigs below.
The former Maccabees frontman announced details of his second solo album ‘Hop Up’ last month and shared new single ‘Look Who’s Talking Now’.
‘Hop Up’ will be released on January 14, 2022 and features guest appearances by Katy J Pearson and Willie J Healey.
A full UK tour will follow the album’s release next March, but the album is now set to be previewed on an intimate run of dates that take place in November.
The short, small tour begins in Tunbridge Wells, with dates in London, Southampton and elsewhere before the tour concludes in Bath at the end of November.
See Orlando Weeks’ new UK tour dates alongside existing 2022 shows. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10am on Friday (October 15) here.
NOVEMBER 2021
14 – Tunbridge Wells, The Forum
18 – Ramsgate, Music Hall
20 – Southampton, Heartbreakers
21 – London, The Social
25 – Margate, Tom Thumb Theatre
26 – Bedford, Esquires
27 – Bath, Moles
MARCH 2022
10 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
11 – Edinburgh, The Mash House
12 – Manchester, Royal Northern College of Music
15 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
16 – Cambridge, Junction
17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
19 – Brighton, Concorde 2
20 – London, Barbican Centre
Speaking about his second album earlier this year, Weeks told NME: “My writing over the last 10 or 15 years has been trying to take something confusing, difficult or sad, and try and turn it into something positive.
“With this record and this song, I was just trying to make something positive without needing to explore difficult things. It’s just to savour and cultivate joyful things.”