Orlando Weeks announces UK headline ‘Hop Up’ tour and teases new music

Orlando Weeks has shared dates of a UK headline tour – check out the full itinerary and ticket details below.

The dates will support his second solo album, ‘Hop Up’ which was released in January, and follows the former Macabees frontman’s 2020 debut, ‘A Quickening‘. Weeks also toured the record earlier this year, which included a “spellbinding” performance at London’s Barbican Centre in March, which NME called “captivating” in a five-star review.

The new run of shows kicks off on November 17 and includes a stop at London’s Heaven venue on November 23. Tickets will be available here tomorrow (May 19) at 10am.

“I’m going to be heading back out on tour this November,” Weeks shared in a post. “Top top top venues in lots of the cities I didn’t get to on the tour just been.” He went on to share that “the new record is pretty much written” and “by November it’ll be done.”

Weeks also promised the added dates would feature new songs as well as tracks from ‘Hop Up’ and ‘A Quickening’, adding: “If I don’t see you in a festival field this summer, then I’ll see you in November”

Orlando Weeks tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

17 – Bristol, Thekla

18 – Oxford, O2 Academy 2

19 – Norwich, Arts Centre

21 – Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

22 – Liverpool, Arts Club

23 – London, Heaven

25 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

26 – York, The Crescent Community Venue

27 – Manchester, Gorilla

“It was quick, which often it isn’t,” Weeks previously told NME about his experience of writing ‘Hop Up’. “I didn’t feel stuck at any point or on the lyrics or any song sections. Also, I wasn’t doing it in my flat where small people and partners are trying to sleep in another room. I was going to a friend’s empty workspace and making loud noises, drinking beer, shouting and playing the trumpet badly.”

He added: “With this record, I was just trying to make something positive without needing to explore difficult things. It’s just to savour and cultivate joyful things.”

In a four-star review of ‘Hop Up’ NME said: “This is an album about embracing the hopefulness of new life and striving to share Weeks’ singular, miraculous happiness with anyone who might be dragging their feet, stumbling upon the songs with little excitement about a currently dreary day-to-day.

“You finish this collection feeling lighter, a little more optimistic about what the world has to offer.”