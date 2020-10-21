Orlando Weeks launches new art project to benefit the Music Venue Trust

Orlando Weeks has launched a new art project to benefit the work of the Music Venue Trust (MVT) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Maccabees frontman, who released his debut solo album ‘A Quickening’ earlier this year, has invited a host of artistic collaborators, friends and peers to create artwork using a template that was inspired by the visuals that accompanied ‘A Quickening’.

A number of solo artists and members of bands, including the likes of Wolf Alice, IDLES and Bombay Bicycle Club, have submitted signed pieces of unique art for the collection, forming a 140-strong set of illustrations.

All of the artwork is on sale now on a first-come-first-served basis, and you can view the collection here. Each item is priced at £40 to make the project as widely accessible as possible, and all profits go to the MVT.

“Everyone involved recognises how crucial UK Venues of every shape and size are!” Weeks said in a statement. “They are where we go to commune and celebrate and sing and spill drinks together.

“These cards are a small gesture of thanks for the pleasure and opportunity that venues and their staff, up and down the country, have given so many of us.”

The full list of contributors is as follows:

Amber Bain (Japanese House)

Ben Mack (Sports Team)

Bethan Laura Wood

Bill Ryder-Jones

Ed Nash (Bombay Bicycle Club)

Ellie Rowsell (Wolf Alice)

George Haverson (Feet)

Gus Taylor (The Magic Gang) and Taylor Lyttleton

Izzy B Phillips (Black Honey)

Jack Penate

Jacob Reed (Jerkcurb)

James McGovern and Cathal Roper (The Murder Capital)

Jamie T

Joe Talbot (IDLES)

Josh Weller

Josh Whettingsteel (So Young Magazine)

Katy Wix

Kelly Lee Owens

Kele Okereke (Bloc Party) and Savanah

Lolly Adefope

Marcello Velho

Marika Hackman

Matt Maltese

Nick White

Polly Mackey (Art School Girlfriend)

Robert Hunter

Tom Dowse (Dry Cleaning)

Willie J Healey

Earlier this week, the MVT announced that 89% of the English grassroots music venues who applied for the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund were successful — meaning that 251 venues will receive a share of over £41 million.