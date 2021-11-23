Listen to Orlando Weeks’ “stomping” new single ‘Bigger’

Orlando Weeks has shared a new track called ‘Bigger’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the latest preview of the former Maccabees frontman’s second solo album, ‘Hop Up’, which arrives on January 14. He’s previously released the singles ‘Look Who’s Talking Now’, ‘Deep Down Way Out’ and ‘Big Skies, Silly Faces’.

“Bigger is the all stomping little brother to the head nod of ‘Deep Down’,” Weeks explained in a statement. “Part of the song is about recognising that a person or people can be your world. And if that person or people is growing up right in front of you then in a very actual way their growth is your growth.

“With a little post rationalising I also realise that the process of making ‘Hop Up’ was a revelation. Embracing the cloud 9 ethos of the album, opened my mind up to a whole area of music that I’d always consigned to being beyond my jurisdiction.”

‘Bigger’ arrives with an accompanying official video, which you can view here:

Orlando Weeks is currently out on a run of intimate UK shows ahead of his 2022 headline tour. You can see the full schedule below.

NOVEMBER 2021

25 – Margate, Tom Thumb Theatre

26 – Bedford, Esquires

27 – Bath, Moles

MARCH 2022

10 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

11 – Edinburgh, The Mash House

12 – Manchester, Royal Northern College of Music

15 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

16 – Cambridge, Junction

17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

19 – Brighton, Concorde 2

20 – London, Barbican Centre

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming ‘Hop Up’ earlier this year, Weeks explained: “My writing over the last 10 or 15 years has been trying to take something confusing, difficult or sad, and try and turn it into something positive.

“With this record, I was just trying to make something positive without needing to explore difficult things. It’s just to savour and cultivate joyful things.”

His debut solo album, ‘A Quickening’, came out in June 2020 – check out NME‘s four-star review here.