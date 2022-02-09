Orville Peck announces second album ‘Bronco’ with a cinematic trailer

Masked Canadian artist Orville Peck has announced his sophomore album ‘Bronco’ with a new trailer featuring neon lights, barroom brawls, and slick dance moves.

The country artist has also revealed that ‘Chapter 1’ from ‘Bronco’ will be released this Friday, February 11, while the album itself is slated to drop on April 8 via Columbia. ‘Bronco’ is the follow-up to his 2019 album ‘Pony’, released 2019 on Sub Pop.

The trailer features a snippet of a new Orville Peck song, which appears to be the title track of the album. “Bronco running wild, yeah, baby, I’m on fire / I’m just my daddy’s child, something on the wild,” Peck can be heard singing in the trailer.

Watch the official album trailer for ‘Bronco’ below.

Last June, Peck shared a ‘Country Road’ cover of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Born This Way’ from the special 10th anniversary edition of Gaga’s second album ‘Born This Way’. The album featured six new takes on ‘Born This Way’ tracks by artists from the LGBTQIA+ community.

In May 2021, he collaborated with drag performer Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s ‘Jackson’ on Mattel’s EP ‘Full Coverage Vol.1’ following the release of his own EP ‘Show Pony’ in August 2020.

NME gave the six-track EP a four-star rating, calling it an “all-out pop bop” that was “doomy and delicious” while showing off Peck’s baritone range.

In 2022, Peck is currently scheduled to perform in Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, with stops already set for the Coachella Music Festival and Splendour in the Grass. The full list of Peck’s 2022 tour dates so far can be found below.

Orville Peck’s 2022 tour dates so far are:

APRIL

Sunday 24 – Indio, CA, Coachella Music & Art Festival 2022

Saturday 30 – Indio, CA, Stagecoach Festival

MAY

Friday 27 – Boston, MA, Harvard University Athletics Complex

Saturday 28 – Allston, MA, Boston Calling Festival 2022

JULY

Sunday 17 – Auckland, NZ, Powerstation

Friday 22 – Yelgun, Australia, Splendour in the Grass 2022

Thursday 28 – Lake Cowichan, CA, Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park