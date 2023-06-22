Orville Peck cancels all shows to protect “mental and physical health”

Orville Peck has cancelled all his forthcoming live shows to protect his mental and physical health.

The masked country singer, who released new album ‘Bronco’ last year, said he was “completely heartbroken” to cancel the upcoming dates, which spanned the rest of 2023.

“Hey y’all,” he began a message to fans on Instagram yesterday (June 22). “I am completely heartbroken to share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make, but I’ve come to realise that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best.”

He added: “My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world.

“But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come,” he continued.

“I truly hope you can understand. See you soon and sending all of my love.”

Peck’s second album ‘Bronco’ landed in April 2022. In a four-star review, NME said: “This is a rich landscape: wholly modern and proudly queer. It’s an album of unabashed growth, as the artist gets in his feelings but never veers into self-pity. The masked cowboy is – paradoxically – baring his soul, unbridled and all the better for it.

“On ‘Bronco’, Peck wears his identity as matter-of-factly as the album’s retro-country razzle-dazzle. Allow him to sweep you away on horseback into the dusty sunset.”

Most recently, the singer performed at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Neil Young, Snoop Dogg and Beck.