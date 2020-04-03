Orville Peck on how he invited Liam Gallagher to a gig: “I would know if he was there!”

Orville Peck has revealed how he once invited Liam Gallagher to a gig on Instagram, but he failed to show up.

The masked country singer opened up about his love of Oasis and how he extended the invitation to Liam in this week’s Big Read.

“Ha! I don’t think so! I would know if he was there,” he responded when asked if Liam had showed up to the show.

“He’d be standing in the corner, being like, ‘Little fucking idiot up there with his cowboy hat’.”

“The thing I love about Oasis is that they built a legend and a brand on just being, like, dicks. Just being rude! I just think that that’s incredible.”

Despite his all-American sound, the acclaimed country star also opened up on his love of London – having lived in areas such as Hackney and Streatham during a five-year stint in the capital.

“Once I moved to Streatham I lost all my friends because everyone thinks they need their passport to visit south London!” he joked.

Earlier this week, Peck unveiled the video for his new song ‘Summertime’.

The melancholic single is the country artist’s first single for Columbia Records. It arrived with a flowery music video directed by Drew Kirsch.

Last week Peck paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20 from natural causes, with a solo acoustic version of ‘Islands in the Stream’, the latter’s 1983 hit with Dolly Parton.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Peck’s debut studio album ‘Pony’, the masked artist performed the solo acoustic rendition with a live-streamed at-home concert.