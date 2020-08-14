Watch Orville Peck and Shania Twain join forces in ‘Legends Never Die’ video

Orville Peck has shared the video for his Shania Twain collaboration ‘Legends Never Die’, coinciding with the masked country singer releasing his new EP, ‘Show Pony’, today (August 14)’.

“I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this; she has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up,” commented Peck in a statement. “As cliché as it sounds, recording with her and getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true. No words really.”

The joyous Cameron Duddy-directed clip sees the pair perform their duet to an enthusiastic drive-in crowd. Watch it below:

‘Show Pony’ arrives almost a year and a half after Peck’s debut album, 2019’s ‘Pony’.

Having previewed the project with singles ‘Summertime’ and ‘No Glory in the West’, Peck says ‘Show Pony’ is the EP he’s “always wanted to make”.

“Having spent the past year on the road and then in quarantine, I was able to reflect on all that had happened since the release of ‘Pony’ and expand upon it. This is a collection of stories and I hope listeners will join me in them.”

In a four-star review of ‘Show Pony’, NME said the EP was led by its “razzle-dazzle duet” with Twain.

“Perhaps his most pop-leaning track so far, it eskews plugging into the dimly lit world he usually favours. Instead, ‘Legends Never Die’ is a full-on stadium country belter with a knowing wink to both artists’ LGBTQ+ fanbases – “you got nothing if you ain’t got pride,” their voices meet to croon.”

In addition to ‘Legends Never Die’ and the previously-released singles, the new EP also features the tracks ‘Drive Me, Crazy’ and ‘Kids’, along with a cover of Bobbie Gentry’s 1970 hit ‘Fancy’.