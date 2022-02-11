Orville Peck shares four new songs from ‘Bronco’ in ‘Chapter 1’ EP

Orville Peck has shared the first four tracks from his forthcoming second album, ‘Bronco’, releasing an EP dubbed ‘Chapter 1’ today (February 11).

Leading the pack is a smoky, retro-tinged love song titled ‘C’mon Baby, Cry’, which serves as the lead single from ‘Bronco’, and comes alongside a video directed by Austin Peters. The other tracks released as part of ‘Chapter 1’ are the album’s opener, ‘Daytona Sand’, the western slow-burner ‘Outta Time’ and the barnstorming ‘Any Turn’.

Check out the video for ‘C’mon Baby, Cry’ below, then stream the rest of the ‘Chapter 1’ EP:

‘Bronco’ – the follow-up to Peck’s 2019 debut, ‘Pony’ – is slated to drop on April 8 via Columbia. It was announced earlier this week with a teaser trailer featuring neon lights, barroom brawls, and slick dance moves.

“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” Peck said in a press release. “I was inspired by country rock, ‘60s and ‘70s psychedelic, California and even bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. ‘Bronco’ is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

Last June, Peck shared a ‘Country Road’ cover of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Born This Way’. The month prior, he collaborated with drag performer Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s ‘Jackson’.