GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Orville Peck teases new song coming this week

The country singer will release new music this Friday

By Alex Gallagher
Orvile Peck
Orville Peck performs at the 2020 Armory Party. CREDIT: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images.

There’s a new Orville Peck song coming out this week, the alt-country songwriter has confirmed via social media.

Peck took to Twitter earlier today (May 26), saying: “Howdy people! New song coming out on Friday, with a couple other things sprinkled in through out the week. See y’all soon.”

Advertisement

The new song will follow previous single ‘Summertime’, which Peck shared back in April. ‘Summertime’ was accompanied by a floral, Drew Kirsch-directed video.

Both songs follow Peck’s debut album, last year’s ‘Pony’. In an interview with NME last month, Peck confirmed album two was in the works, discussing the differences and similarities between it and his debut.

“For me, ‘Pony’ was exactly what I wanted it to be, which was my love letter to classic country as well as all the influences that I’ve been inspired by my whole life, which exceed country and they’re all over the place,” remarked Orville Peck.

“I think with the next album it’s gonna be that – just deeper.”

“I’m definitely in a happier place now than I was when I wrote ‘Pony’, but unfortunately, along with a lot of other people, no matter how good my life gets or how well things are going, I seem to still carry a healthy dose of sadness inside of me.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.