Orville Peck teases new song coming this week

There’s a new Orville Peck song coming out this week, the alt-country songwriter has confirmed via social media.

Peck took to Twitter earlier today (May 26), saying: “Howdy people! New song coming out on Friday, with a couple other things sprinkled in through out the week. See y’all soon.”

howdy people! New song coming out on Friday, with a couple other things sprinkled in through out the week. See y’all soon x 🔜 — Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) May 25, 2020

The new song will follow previous single ‘Summertime’, which Peck shared back in April. ‘Summertime’ was accompanied by a floral, Drew Kirsch-directed video.

Both songs follow Peck’s debut album, last year’s ‘Pony’. In an interview with NME last month, Peck confirmed album two was in the works, discussing the differences and similarities between it and his debut.

“For me, ‘Pony’ was exactly what I wanted it to be, which was my love letter to classic country as well as all the influences that I’ve been inspired by my whole life, which exceed country and they’re all over the place,” remarked Orville Peck.

“I think with the next album it’s gonna be that – just deeper.”

“I’m definitely in a happier place now than I was when I wrote ‘Pony’, but unfortunately, along with a lot of other people, no matter how good my life gets or how well things are going, I seem to still carry a healthy dose of sadness inside of me.”