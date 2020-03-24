Orville Peck to release new song ‘Summertime’ following Kenny Rogers live-stream tribute

Orville Peck has unveiled the release date for his new song ‘Summertime’.

The singer shared the news on Instagram with the artwork telling fans in a simple caption that the song will be out on April 1.

He wrote on the post: “04/01/20”

You can see the artwork here:

This comes as the star paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers on Monday with a solo acoustic version of ‘Islands in the Stream,’ the latter’s 1983 hit with Dolly Parton.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Peck’s debut studio album ‘Pony’, the masked artist performed the solo acoustic rendition with a live-streamed at-home concert.

In the 71-minute live-stream video, Peck appears in his living room with a cowboy painting on the wall as it was covered with string lights.

Speaking of Rogers, Peck said during the virtual performance: “This is one of my all-time favorite country duets.”

Rogers passed away three days prior (March 20) from natural causes, his family confirmed in a statement.

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81,” the statement began. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Rogers had a number of hits across the 1970s and ’80s, including ‘The Gambler’, ‘Lady’, ‘Through The Years’, ‘Lucille’ and more. He’s a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a three-time Grammy winner, and had 24 number-one songs across his near-60-year career.