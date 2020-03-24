News Music News

Orville Peck to release new song ‘Summertime’ following Kenny Rogers live-stream tribute

It's coming sooner than you think.

Tobi Akingbade
Orville Peck
Orville Peck performing at 2020 The Armory Party CREDIT Getty

Orville Peck has unveiled the release date for his new song ‘Summertime’.

The singer shared the news on Instagram with the artwork telling fans in a simple caption that the song will be out on April 1.

He wrote on the post: “04/01/20”

Advertisement

You can see the artwork here:

View this post on Instagram

04/01/20

A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) on

This comes as the star paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers on Monday with a solo acoustic version of ‘Islands in the Stream,’ the latter’s 1983 hit with Dolly Parton.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Peck’s debut studio album ‘Pony’, the masked artist performed the solo acoustic rendition with a live-streamed at-home concert.

In the 71-minute live-stream video, Peck appears in his living room with a cowboy painting on the wall as it was covered with string lights.

Speaking of Rogers, Peck said during the virtual performance: “This is one of my all-time favorite country duets.”

Advertisement

Rogers passed away three days prior (March 20) from natural causes, his family confirmed in a statement.

Kenny Rogers
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers perform at Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years at The MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard, Connecticut. Credit: Rahav Segev/WireImage

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81,” the statement began. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Rogers had a number of hits across the 1970s and ’80s, including ‘The Gambler’, ‘Lady’, ‘Through The Years’, ‘Lucille’ and more. He’s a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a three-time Grammy winner, and had 24 number-one songs across his near-60-year career.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.