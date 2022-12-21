Oscars 2023: Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more shortlisted for Best Original Song

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the list of shortlisted nominees for the Best Original Song category.

The longlist of 82 songs written for films has now been reduced to just 15, including Rihanna‘s comeback single ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Lady Gaga‘s ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick. Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have also been shortlisted for their musical contributions to Where The Crawdads Sing and Avatar 2: The Way of Water respectively.

The shortlisted nominees for Best Original Song are:

Giveon – ‘Time’ (Amsterdam)

The Weeknd – ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne – ‘This Is A Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Gregory Mann – ‘Ciao Papa’ (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Rita Wilson – ‘Til You’re Home’ (A Man Called Otto)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – ‘Naatu Naatu’ (RRR)

Selena Gomez – ‘My Mind & Me’ (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell – ‘Good Afternoon’ (Spirited)

Sofia Carlson and Diane Warren – ‘Applause’ (Tell It Like a Woman)

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Stand Up’ (Till)

Lady Gaga – ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick)

Norah Jones and J. Ralph – ‘Dust & Ash’ (The Voice of Dust and Ash)

Taylor Swift – ‘Carolina’ (Where the Crawdads Sing)

LCD Soundsystem – ‘New Body Rhumba‘ from (White Noise)

The full list of finalists for all categories at the 2023 Oscars will be announced on January 24, 2023, before the prizes are awarded on March 12.

Last year’s award for Best Original Song went to Billie Eilish and Finneas for ‘No Time To Die’, taken from the James Bond film of the same.