Ought announce split and form new band, Cola

Ought have announced their split and launched a new project, Cola.

Formed in 2012, the Montreal post-punk band have released three studio albums: ‘More Than Any Other Day’ (2014), ‘Sun Coming Down’ (2015) and ‘Room Inside The World’ (2018).

Taking to social media yesterday (November 3), the four-piece confirmed they were “no longer active as a band”.

Advertisement

“When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspiration than to play and write music together, and the fact that we were able to tour the world to such an extent and share so many rooms with so many of you has meant the world to us,” they added.

“We send lots of gratitude and love to all those we met and worked with along the way.”

Ought went on to confirm that members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy have started a new group called Cola, who have released the single ‘Blank Curtain’ via Fire Talk. The new band is completed by U.S. Girls drummer Evan Cartwright.

You can listen to the track below.

Advertisement

“What started as stripped-down open D songwriting with a CR-78 soon became a full album and new band,” Cola explained. “We wanted to see how far we could stretch our compositions with just drums, one guitar, one bass, and one voice.”

Cola are scheduled to play their debut live show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York on November 16. Tickets are available here.

Tim Darcy’s solo album, ‘Saturday Night’, came out in 2017. Ought also released three EPs over the course of their career: ‘New Calm’ (2012), ‘Once More With Feeling’ (2014) and ‘Four Desires’ (2018).

In 2018 the band signed to Merge Records (Arcade Fire, Caribou, Torres), through which they released their final EP and album. Prior to that, they were signed to Canadian indie label Constellation Records.