Billie Eilish has fans all over the world, including American rockers Our Last Night, who have covered her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ – listen to it below.

Eilish released her highly-anticipated theme for the 25th James Bond movie earlier this month. The ballad, which was produced by the singer’s brother Finneas O’Connell and Stephen Lipson, features Johnny Marr on guitar, plus orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

Our Last Night have now put their own spin on the acclaimed song, turning it into a raging rock anthem complete with heavy drum kicks and screaming vocals.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Our Last Night have reworked a pop hit into something heavier, having already covered tracks by Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi and Lil Nas X.

Listen to the cover below:

Eilish was among the performers at this year’s BRIT Awards, with her powerhouse rendition of ‘No Time To Die’ proving a hit with viewers.

The singer performed the track along a full orchestra, with her brother Finneas, legendary film composer Hans Zimmer and Smiths turned solo legend Johnny Marr – who are both working on the score of the upcoming Bond film together.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has tipped Michael B Jordan as her tip to be the next James Bond.

Advertisement

When asked who she thought should take over from Daniel Craig, Eilish said: “Honestly, Michael B Jordan would kill that shit … I think he would kill it.”

If cast, it would make Jordan the first black man and American to portray 007 in the film franchise.