Outdoor gatherings allowed from next month as Boris Johnson prepares to unveil roadmap out of lockdown

Boris Johnson is set to unveil the UK’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown later today, with all schools expected to open once more on March 8.

The Prime Minister will share his four-part plan to lift lockdown with MPs this afternoon, before unveiling it to the public at a news conference at 7PM.

From March 29, up to six people or two households will be allowed to meet outdoors, Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted in a fortnight when the rules are relaxed to allow people to sit down for a drink or picnic.

'As long as it's outdoors and it's two families, then that is what will be permitted if the four tests are delivered on.' Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi says if "everything goes well" two families will be able to meet outside from the 29 March.

It is also believed that people will be able to travel out of their local areas from March 29, although official guidance will recommend staying local and overnight stays will be prohibited.

Outdoor sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, are also set to reopen at the end of next month.

Ahead of his Commons address, Johnson said: “Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe. ‘We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan.”

According to The Times, non-essential retail is unlikely to reopen before late April while pubs may open as late as May.

It is yet to be confirmed when music venues could open their doors once more.