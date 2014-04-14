OutKast and Manic Street Preachers announced for Sziget festival

The 1975 are also added to the bill at this year's Budapest bash

Outkast, Manic Street Preachers and The 1975 have been added to the line-up at this year’s Sziget festival.

They join previously announced acts Queens Of The Stone Age, The Prodigy, Imagine Dragons, Bastille, Skrillex, Placebo, Lily Allen and The Kooks at the event in Budapest in Hungary from August 11-18.

Sziget started in 1993 and now sees 1,000 acts take place across 60 stages across seven days on Obudai Island on the River Danube. Last year saw Blur and David Guetta headline the festival alongside Biffy Clyro, Dizzy Rascal, Azealia Banks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Katy B.

For more information head to Szigetfestival.com now.

Meanwhile, OutKast played their first Stateside set since 2002 last Friday (April 11) on the opening day of this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. See below to watch the full set now.

Andre 3000 and Big Boi’s show drew a massive crowd to the Main Stage of the festival, but also mixed reactions, as they played a set relatively low on production values and featuring a host of strange props, including a taxidermy polar bear, a small table and chairs, an Atlanta street sign and a bicycle.