OutKast to release 20th anniversary edition of ‘Stankonia’

OutKast are reissuing ‘Stankonia’ to mark the album’s 20th anniversary this month.

Released on October 31, 2000, the fourth studio effort from the Atlanta duo – aka André 3000 and Big Boi – contained the singles ‘Ms. Jackson’, ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ and ‘B.O.B’ (‘Bombs Over Baghdad’).

This October 30, fans will be able to hear instrumental, a capella and remixed versions of the aforementioned three tracks through new streaming bundles. Featured in the ‘B.O.B’ set will be a reworking of the song by Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha.

The full ‘Stankonia’ album, meanwhile, will be available digitally in 24 Bit and 360 Reality Audio. As Pitchfork reports, Vinyl Me, Please is offering an exclusive 2LP version on black-and-white galaxy vinyl to subscribers.

Following the album’s release, André 3000 and Big Boi picked up the Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group awards at the 2002 Grammys. The record reached Number 10 in the UK albums chart.

Earlier this summer, Big Boi teased that a collaboration with Kate Bush could feature on his upcoming joint album with Sleepy Brown. The rapper, who was introduced to Bush’s music as a child, told fans to “stay tuned” for the potential team-up.

The comments came after Big Boi and Sleepy shared their track ‘Can’t Sleep’ back in June.

The song is the latest to be shared from the pair’s forthcoming collaborative LP, ‘Big Sleepover’, which was first teased last year after the release of ‘Intentions’ featuring CeeLo Green. A release date for the project is not yet known.