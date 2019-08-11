“Our mission is to normalise the industry"

Outside Lands has become the first major US festival to make weed available to purchase on-site legally.

Read more: The 20 best songs about smoking weed

Taking place this weekend (August 9-11) at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the festival received the green light to sell marijuana on-site from the San Francisco Office of Cannabis on Wednesday (August 7), according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Located in the aptly titled ‘Grass Lands’ area of the festival, attendees over 21 are able to purchase weed from a selection of vendors. Grass Lands launched last year, but it only functioned as a “curated cannabis experience,” offering festival-goers the opportunity to smell botanical terpenes and try edibles free from marijuana.

A post on the Outside Lands website described last year’s launch as “a meeting of the most innovative minds in the Bay Area cannabis community, it’s the perfect place to celebrate statewide marijuana legalization and educate people on how it can be a part of their daily lives.”

“Our mission is to normalise the industry, so having an activation at a major US festival, and the first of its kind to allow cannabis sales and consumption — is an enormous breakthrough,” Jason Guillory, marketing director of NUG, one of the companies at Grass Lands, told Rolling Stone.

Kiva Confections, another Grass Lands vendor, sees the move as a historic moment. “Allowing public consumption at Outside Lands brings the plant and its users out of the shadows and shows that cannabis can be elevated, sophisticated, and normalised,” said co-founder Kristi Knoblich Palmer. “So many people we met last year were new to both Kiva and cannabis, so we’re excited that they get to actually experience the products this year.”

Festival-goers and vendors have been busy sharing photos from Grass Lands on social media – take a look below.

Outside Lands is the first major US festival to offer legal weed on-site, but there are other smaller festivals in California, such as Northern Nights in Mendocino County, that introduced legal cannabis sales earlier this year.

Last year, it was announced that medicinal cannabis would be legalised in the UK following an announcement from Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Specialist doctors in the UK will be able to legally prescribe cannabis-dervived medical products by the autumn. Other forms of cannabis still remain illegal.