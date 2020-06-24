Outside Lands cancel 2020 festival, announce line-up and dates for 2021

Organisers of Outside Lands Festival have announced that the event will no longer be going ahead this year, and have shared the line-up and new dates for 2021.

The San Francisco event was due to take place between August 7-9, headlined by The Strokes, Lizzo and Tame Impala.

Today (June 24), organisers issued a statement to confirm the festival’s cancellation amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020,” they wrote.

We are looking to the future & filled with excitement to announce NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021. Tickets on sale TOMORROW. We believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health & safety that we not return in 2020. Read more: https://t.co/vWi9B2Rtsi pic.twitter.com/iRac9IoXfX — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) June 24, 2020

Outlands organisers said they are now “looking to the future” as they plan to return for next year’s edition, which will be held from August 6-8, 2021. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (June 25) at 10am (PT).

Passes purchased for this year can be rolled over to 2021, while those who are unable to make the new dates can obtain a full refund. See the post above for further details.

The revised line-up largely remains the same as 2020, with the likes of The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Khruangbin, Caroline Polachek and many more joining the aforementioned headliners.

“We can’t wait to be back in Golden Gate Park with you, enjoying the best in music, food, beer, wine, art, cannabis and more for what we know will be our best year yet,” Outside Lands organisers said.

Last year, Outside Lands became the first major US festival to make weed available to purchase legally on-site.