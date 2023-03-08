Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey to headline Outside Lands

The full line-up for San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival has been revealed and will be led by headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey among others.

The full festival performance roster was revealed via the festival’s official Instagram account on Tuesday (March7) and features over 50 acts on its bill. Check out the full performance line-up below.

Outside Lands is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary from August 11 until August 13 at Golden Gate Park. Tickets to the festival are set to go on sale on Wednesday, March 8 at 10am PT/6pm GMT.

Other prolific acts announced for the festival include The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, ODESZA, ZEDD, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Fisher will acts lower on the bill feature Lil Yachty, Interpol, aespa, Orville Peck, Inhaler and more.

On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed that they would be continuing without their late drummer. Late last month, Foo Fighters announced their first US headline shows since the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. The shows – now including Outside Lands – will see the band put on their own concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24), Rogers, Arkansas (June 14) and Pelham, Alabama (June 16).

The full line-up for Outside Lands is:

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

ODESZA

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

ZEDD

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

Fisher

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

aespa

Beabadoobea

L’Impératrice

Cuco

Nora En Pure

Poolside

ALVVAYS

NIKI

Alex G

Soccer Mommy

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah The Scientist

Isoxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun

Jessie Murph

Inhaler

Crumb

Dope Lemon

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

Tops

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Yaya Bey

Nation Of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Westend

Midwxst

Wednesday

Upsahl

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

Âme B2B Trikk

BLOND:ISH

Claptone

Coco & Breezy

Daniel Avery

Denis Sulta

Disco Lines

Erez

Justin Jay

Kim Ann Foxman

Loverground

Miss Dre

Nala

Red Axes

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Tinlicker

VNSSA

Whomadewho