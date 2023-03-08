Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey to headline Outside Lands

The full line-up for San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival has been revealed and will be led by headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey among others.
The full festival performance roster was revealed via the festival’s official Instagram account on Tuesday (March7) and features over 50 acts on its bill. Check out the full performance line-up below.
Outside Lands is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary from August 11 until August 13 at Golden Gate Park. Tickets to the festival are set to go on sale on Wednesday, March 8 at 10am PT/6pm GMT.
Other prolific acts announced for the festival include The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, ODESZA, ZEDD, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Fisher will acts lower on the bill feature Lil Yachty, Interpol, aespa, Orville Peck, Inhaler and more.
On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed that they would be continuing without their late drummer. Late last month, Foo Fighters announced their first US headline shows since the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. The shows – now including Outside Lands – will see the band put on their own concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24), Rogers, Arkansas (June 14) and Pelham, Alabama (June 16).
The full line-up for Outside Lands is:
Kendrick Lamar
Foo Fighters
ODESZA
Lana Del Rey
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
ZEDD
Janelle Monáe
Maggie Rogers
Fisher
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
J.I.D
Interpol
WILLOW
Father John Misty
Tobe Nwigwe
Orville Peck
aespa
Beabadoobea
L’Impératrice
Cuco
Nora En Pure
Poolside
ALVVAYS
NIKI
Alex G
Soccer Mommy
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Monolink
Raveena
Trixie Mattel
Mariah The Scientist
Isoxo
Holly Humberstone
Lovejoy
Becky Hill
Joy Oladokun
Jessie Murph
Inhaler
Crumb
Dope Lemon
Gabriels
Ethel Cain
Zack Fox
Cobra Man
Samia
Tops
Orion Sun
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Yaya Bey
Nation Of Language
Donny Benét
Evan Giia
Manila Grey
Nanna
The Dip
Eddie Zuko
Wild Child
No Vacation
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Westend
Midwxst
Wednesday
Upsahl
Izzy Heltai
Fake Fruit
Venus & The Flytraps
Âme B2B Trikk
BLOND:ISH
Claptone
Coco & Breezy
Daniel Avery
Denis Sulta
Disco Lines
Erez
Justin Jay
Kim Ann Foxman
Loverground
Miss Dre
Nala
Red Axes
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Tinlicker
VNSSA
Whomadewho