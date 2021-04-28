Over 300 figures the arts industry have signed an open letter to urge the government to over the post-Brexit touring crisis.

The signatories said: “We are extremely concerned by the lack of progress which has been achieved over the last three months to unravel the mountain of costly bureaucracy and red tape which now faces the creative industries.”

It added: “With scheduling already under way for creative work later this year, you have a limited window of opportunity to resolve this crisis which is threatening our industry.”

As reported on the BBC, a government response to the letter said: “As the prime minister has said, we are working flat out with the industry on plans to support the creative sectors tour in Europe.