Over 50,000 fans sign petition to support Taylor Swift over Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta song-blocking row

"Not allowing her to use her music in any projects is manipulative and power hungry."

Over 50,000 fans have signed a petition to rally behind Taylor Swift, after the singer claimed that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta have blocked her from using and performing her own songs.

Borchetta, the founder of Swift’s former label Big Machine, sold her back catalog to Scooter Braun’s company in the summer as part of a $300 million deal which includes the ownership of her first six records – from her 2006 self-titled debut album through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

Swift, who accused music mogul Braun of “incessant manipulative bullying” at the time, has alleged that the pair have blocked her from performing the songs included in the catalogue at the upcoming AMA Awards and using them in a new Netflix documentary. She also accused them of only allowing her to use her old music again if she agrees to not re-record her song and if she stops talking about the pair and their controversial actions.

Now, a petition in support of Swift being allowed to perform her catalogue has garnered over 50,000 signatures on Change.org. Created by fan Jade Rossi, it states: “They refuse to let Taylor perform or use her music, the music she wrote, under any circumstances UNLESS she gives up the right to rerecord her old albums as well as stop using their names, which is gross and almost blackmail. Not allowing her to use her music in any projects is manipulative and power hungry, all over music SHE WROTE.

“Letting them get away with this will continue the disgusting sexism of the music industry as well manipulation of smaller/upcoming artists who just want to create art.”

In her own statement, Swift said that she was seeking transparency, and called on her fans to let Borchetta and Braun know how they feel about the situation. “The message being sent to me is very clear,” she concluded. “Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

One of the first responses came from Lily Allen, who wrote: “Solidarity with Taylor here. This sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?”

Braun and Borchetta are yet to respond to Swift’s new claims. However, when defending his actions back in September, Braun said: “I don’t do anything with malicious intent. I try to do things above board. I try to do the right thing.

“Not everyone’s going to be happy with everything that you do, and I think in the long-term – I’ve learned this over time – the truth always comes out, and I’m confident in that.”