Overflo Festival “forcibly postponed” due to Queen’s funeral

Overflo Festival festival has been “forcibly postponed” due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The event had been scheduled to take place at Burgess Park in Camberwell, south London this Sunday (September 18), the day before the late Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

In a statement, however, organisers have confirmed that Southwark Council has withdrawn the permission for Overflo to go ahead as planned. They are currently working with the council to secure an alternative date, details of which will be announced “in the coming weeks”.

“We are absolutely gutted to announce that due to the Queen’s passing a number of large scale outdoor events have been forcibly postponed,” a message on the official Overflo Festival website reads.

“We tried to fight it as much as possible but the powers that be have had the last word,” the statement adds, referring to Southwark Council’s decision to pull the event.

Southwark Council is the landowner of Burgess Park and therefore has the ability to cancel the event for reasons of reputation and also for public safety, Overflo notes. The festival also states that the emergency services will no longer have the sufficient resources to support Overflo going ahead.

Damn Lizzy you could’ve of held out a little longer🥲

Visit our website with more info about postponement pic.twitter.com/FqmnTk3Aug — Overflo Festival (@overflofestival) September 13, 2022

Organisers added: “In the meantime, for those of you who have already purchased tickets , your ticket will remain valid for the festival’s rescheduled date. We really appreciate your support and patience with this.”

Overflo Festival is a cross-genre music, arts and culture event from the co-founders of Pxssy Palace. It celebrates global and homegrown queer, trans, non-binary, Black, Indigenous and POC talent.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died last Thursday (September 8) aged 96. A national Bank Holiday has been announced to coincide with the day of her funeral.

Various events have been postponed or cancelled following the news, including BBC Radio 2’s Live In Leeds concert.

Meanwhile, UK cinemas are set to either close or offer free screenings of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.