Oxfam shares details on how to work at Glastonbury 2024 as a volunteer

Oxfam has shared details on how to apply to become a volunteer at the upcoming instalment of Glastonbury.

The news comes just days after tickets for the 2024 edition of the festival went on sale over the weekend, and sold out in under an hour.

Next year’s instalment will take place at the usual Worthy Farm space between June 26-30, and Oxfam has now announced that those who weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket now have the chance to attend by becoming a steward.

“Missed out on @Glastonbury tickets? You can still be part of the action as a volunteer with Oxfam,” it wrote in an update to Twitter/X. “Join our friendly community, make a positive impact & enjoy plenty of time off. Register your interest & be among the first to know when applications open.”

Stewarding involves checking wristbands, providing directions, and patrolling campsites, among other duties. Shifts last for eight and a quarter hours, and once a volunteer’s work is done for the day they are free to enjoy the festival as a punter.

Registrations are open now via the link here, and those interested need to enter their name and email address to be notified when the applications open.

Join our friendly community, make a positive impact & enjoy plenty of time off. Register your interest & be among the first to know when applications open 👉 https://t.co/9L1ErMiPMm pic.twitter.com/R8eFhLgCC1 — Oxfam Festivals (@Oxfamfestivals) November 19, 2023

In addition to the general sale, coach and ticket packages also went on sale instead at 6pm GMT on Thursday (November 16) and sold out in 25 minutes.

“Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out. Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply,” the festival tweeted following the general sale.

The post also confirmed that “there will be a re-sale of any cancelled or returned tickets” which will become available to aspiring punters in spring 2024.

The line-up for next year’s Glasto currently remains under wraps, however, earlier this month (November 5) organiser Emily Eavis responded to the most recent news about the festival’s headliners saying the were “untrue”.

This came after reports emerged that suggested Madonna was to headline next year’s festival alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

Eavis quelled the rumours saying: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

Last month Eavis did tease some line-up details for next year, hinting that there could be two female headliners.