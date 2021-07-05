Radiohead, Foals, Glass Animals, Supergrass and more Oxford bands have helped keep a local music magazine afloat with donations reaching a fundraising target.
Nightshift, Oxford’s monthly music magazine that has been in print since 1995, needed to raise £12,000 to cover printing and distribution costs after being forced to go on hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a freesheet magazine it relies on advertising, which has slumped during the various lockdowns.
Editor Ronan Munro launched a prize draw fundraiser last Thursday (July 1) in which Oxford-bred acts Radiohead, Foals, Glass Animals, Supergrass, Ride, Stornoway and Young Knives contributed items. These ranged from a ‘Kid A’ vinyl test pressing from Radiohead, to signed copies of cover debuts by Glass Animals and Ride.
Today (July 5), just four days into the crowdfunder, Munro announced that the target had been met, securing nine months of printing and distribution costs for the magazine.
Munro wrote on Facebook: “Four days – that’s how quickly Oxford’s music community took to rally and ensure Nightshift can return later this year to continue documenting Oxford’s fantastic but increasingly under-pressure music scene.
“A massive thanks to everyone who donated – friends, acquaintances, strangers, artists, fans. I bloody love you all…”
Nightshift, which evolved from the 1991-launched mag Curfew, has been instrumental in helping bands get their big breaks, such as spotlighting the early days of Radiohead (who were once known as On A Friday).
Despite the initial target being met, Munro has encouraged supporters to continue to enter the prize draw, which runs until July 29, in order to further fortify its future.
More money will enable Nightshift to print for longer, work on an archive of Oxford’s music scene dating back 30 years as well as potentially revive local music festival, The Oxford Punt.
We had so much support from Nightshift. All oxford bands did, and still do. Was so great when you put us on the cover. I know which accolade means more to me…and It’s still a great read (and very funny: I remember one review of a band was so cruel you typed it in wingdings…) https://t.co/NjhNKQyep3
— Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) May 1, 2019
The magazine is expected to return digitally from September and, provided COVID-19 restrictions are fully lifted as planned, back in print in October.
Supporters can continue to enter the prize draw here. Other prizes include VIP packages for Truck Festival 2022, and a golden ticket gifted by the O2 Academy Oxford that will allow the winner and a plus one free entry to any O2 Academy venue for 12 months.