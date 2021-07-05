Radiohead, Foals, Glass Animals, Supergrass and more Oxford bands have helped keep a local music magazine afloat with donations reaching a fundraising target.

Nightshift, Oxford’s monthly music magazine that has been in print since 1995, needed to raise £12,000 to cover printing and distribution costs after being forced to go on hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a freesheet magazine it relies on advertising, which has slumped during the various lockdowns.

Editor Ronan Munro launched a prize draw fundraiser last Thursday (July 1) in which Oxford-bred acts Radiohead, Foals, Glass Animals, Supergrass, Ride, Stornoway and Young Knives contributed items. These ranged from a ‘Kid A’ vinyl test pressing from Radiohead, to signed copies of cover debuts by Glass Animals and Ride.

Advertisement

Today (July 5), just four days into the crowdfunder, Munro announced that the target had been met, securing nine months of printing and distribution costs for the magazine.

Munro wrote on Facebook: “Four days – that’s how quickly Oxford’s music community took to rally and ensure Nightshift can return later this year to continue documenting Oxford’s fantastic but increasingly under-pressure music scene.